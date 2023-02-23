Chilling Video Captures Moment Gunmen Shoot Dead 7 People Inside Pool Hall in Brazil after They Are Laughed at for Losing Two Games in a Row [GRAPHIC]

A pair of gunmen shot dead seven people including a 12-year-old girl with shotguns and pistols at a pool hall in Brazil in a fit of rage after losing two games in a row. Chilling CCTV footage of the massacre on Tuesday in Sinop City, Mato Grosso, captured the moment the hostages are made to line up against a wall before they are executed.

According to reports, people laughed at the misfortune of the two gunmen after they lost the game, which angered them, leading them to go on a carnage. The two gunmen have been identified as Edgar Ricardo de Oliveira, 30, and Ezequias Souza Ribeiro, 27, who are reportedly still at large.

Killed Mercilessly

CCTV footage from the bloodbath on Tuesday in Sinop City, Mato Grosso, captured the moment one of the gunmen orders his victims to line up against a wall as his accomplice retrieved what looks to be a shotgun from a nearby truck.

A short while later, the second shooter creeps back into the hallway, and the two gunmen then start shooting their victims at close range with little chance of escape. One of the hostages is seen in a white T-shirt who is shot in the head from point-blank range.

He continues his carnage, picking his targets one by one as the other man joins in with his handgun.

The disturbing security footage shows how the first victim, Costa, the proprietor of the pool hall, falls to the ground after being shot by the shotgun only six feet away.

The killers kill four more customers one by one before turning on the two victims who had fled into the street. Unbeknownst to them, they chose to keep one terrified woman alive. She can be seen standing motionless in horror long after the shooters have fled.

The ruthless killers then move from table to table gathering rolls of cash and loose coins before leaving. The shocked woman watched silently as they stopped to steal one of the victim's bags.

In a Fit of Rage

The gunmen, named by police as Ezequias Souza Ribeiro, 27, and Edgar Ricardo de Oliveira, 30, then fled the scene and are still at large. Braulio Junqueira, a representative of the Civil Police, stated that detectives are compiling witness testimony and looking for the ruthless murders.

He explained how Oliveira had lost about 4,000 reais ($800) in a pool match against one of the victims on Tuesday morning. He came back later that day with Ezequiel and challenged the man once more but lost once again time. This made the onlookers laugh at their misfortune.

The two gunmen killed practically everyone present after being humiliated and refusing to pay up.

Six of the victims died at the scene. They were identified as Larissa Frasao de Almeida, 12, Orisberto Pereira Sousa, 38, Adriano Balbinote, 46, Getulio Rodrigues Frasao Junior, 36, Josue Ramos Tenorio, 48, and Maciel Bruno de Andrade Costa, 35.

Elizeu Santos da Silva, 47, who was the seventh victim, somehow survived the initial shooting and was taken to the hospital, but he eventually died from his wounds.

According to police lieutenant Romening dos Santos Silva, the gunmen took indiscriminate revenge on practically everyone present at the pool hall regardless of whether they were involved in the bet.

"The way it happened, it is clear that some victims may not even have been involved with the game that was taking place at the establishment," he added.

Detectives in Mato Grosso are now hunting the killers but their current whereabouts are unknown.