Chilling Video Captures Horrific Moment Single-Engine Plane Crashes into New Hampshire Apartment Building Killing Everyone on Board [WATCH]

A single-engine plane crashed into an apartment building in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday evening, killing everyone on board. The incident happened around 6:55 pm when a plane flew into a building on Lower Main Street, about 3,000 feet from the northern end of the runway at Keene Dilant-Hopkins Airport.

Flames as high as 40 feet were observed billowing in the air. According to reports, no one was injured in the apartment building but everyone on board the plane died. However, the building suffered severe damage. According to FAA officials, the NTSB will investigate the incident but initially reported that the affected aircraft was a single-engine Beechcraft A24R Sierra.

Up in Flames

According to reports, everyone on board the plane was killed. As of now, reports claim that there were two people in the plane, including the pilot. There were no casualties in the apartment building. The aircraft involved in the crash might have been a Beechcraft Sierra single-engine plane, WHDH reported.

According to locals, the jet hit a storage facility nearby a small apartment building that shares a parking lot with Hope Chapel, which then caught fire.

Surveillance footage from the nearby Hope Chapel showed the roar of the plane's engine, the brightness of the plane's lights and the sound of the crash. A few seconds later, an explosion can be heard, and the screen is illuminated by flames that are spreading.

"There was a plane crash near the Keene Airport into a multifamily building near Hope Chapel. There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately, those on the plane have perished. The FAA has been notified. Additional details will be shared as they become available," the City of Keene said in a statement.

According to locals, the main building's adjoining storage barn caught fire after being struck by the plane. All residents allegedly left safely, according to reports.

"It was very scary, I mean, I was sitting in the chair and I heard the big bang and then the house shaking," said Robin Guimond.

Probe On

An investigation has already been launched and authorities will be sharing further details on the horrific crash. On Friday afternoon, Swanzey police posted on Facebook that people should avoid lower Main Street in Keene.

Emergency crews responded to the crash into a multifamily building on Main Street soon after the crash. "First responders are on scene of a plane crash with building fire," they said.

According to reports, the residents of the building are still terrified. "I just grabbed what I needed to grab to be decent, got outside and looked up. The roof was already in. It already spread all over the roof of the back of the house," said Scott Gauthier.

Flames were visible in photos and videos posted on social media after the incident. Although the fire was extinguished when Sky5 flew overhead, firefighters were still using ladders and lights to assess the damage.

Firefighters could be seen putting out flames in the burned-out structure in a video.