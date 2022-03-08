Chilling Moment Ukrainian Rockets Destroy Russian Navy Ship that Shelled Snake Island With Soldiers Repeating 'Go f*** Yourself!' [WATCH]

It was a revenge for Ukrainians after a rocket fire from their navy destroyed one of the Russian warships that shelled Ukraine's Snake Island on the first day of the war, according to Ukrainian military sources. According to Ukrainian military authorities, defense forces based in the Black Sea port of Odessa fired a rocket barrage at the Vasily Bykov.

A chilling video of the moment rockets hits the ship has gone viral on social media. The ship was one of two that took part in the infamous attack on Snake Island, where 13 Ukrainian border guards who had been ordered to surrender told the Russian navy to "go f*** yourself" before being shelled in retaliation.

Ukraine's Revenge

Video shows rockets being fired from Odessa on Monday night, and the line was repeated back at the ship after it was hit. "We f***ing hit them," one of the soldiers firing the rockets can be heard saying. "Russian warship - go f*** yourself!"

A Ukrainian Navy source told The Times: "Ship was destroyed, it is confirmed." The Ukraine Navy added on Facebook: "The enemy has retreated again."

Later, Ukrainian Armed Forces added: "Today, March 7, 2022, Navy marine units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defending the Odessa region hit an enemy ship."

The video of rockets striking the Vasily Bykov has since gone viral on social media in what is being helmed as a major victory for Ukraine and a setback for Russian Navy.

Although initial reports claimed that all the 13 soldiers died in action, it was later revealed that they were taken as PoWs and are still alive. However, even then, sinking the Vasily Bykov is being helmed as a major win for the Ukrainian navy.

Setback for Russia

On February 24, the first day of attack on Ukraine, Vasily Bykov attacked Snake Island. The 13 soldiers showed resistance and refused to surrender. This was also the first sign that the Russian forces were going to face stiff resistance in the days to come.

The men's defiance in the face of Russian aggressors was captured in audio messages at the time. The ship's captain told them: "I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and any unnecessary victims."

The guards replied: "Russian warship - go f*** yourself."

The Vasily Byko ship was launched in December 2018 and is primarily used for protection and surveillance. Two machine guns and two grenade launchers are mounted on the Project 22160 patrol vessel, which has a range of 6,000 miles and a top speed of 35 mph.

Despite a weekend of hard battle, Russian President Vladimir Putin's army have failed to conquer any substantial territory, including the Ukrainian city of Kyiv. Since entering the Ukraine 11 days ago, Russian forces are largely regarded as having battled against Ukrainian military resistance and civil disobedience.

Ukrainian forces claimed to have destroyed up to 30 Russian helicopters that had been transported to Chornobaivka airport in Kherson overnight, as well as retaking the city of Chuhuiv near Kharkiv, killing two Russian commanders - Lt. Col. Dmitry Safronov and Lt Col. Denis Glebov.v