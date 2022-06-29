Chilling Footage Shows Russian Missile Hitting Ukraine Shopping Center In Kremenchuk (WATCH)

Chilling footage has emerged on the internet showing a shopping mall in Ukraine being obliterated by a Russian missile, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens. Several people are still missing after the attack, which happened on Monday in the city of Kremenchuk.

Videos that appeared on the internet show a missile hitting the building, which burst into the flames. Other footage has shown the building engulfed in the catastrophic flames and debris sent flying into the air.

1000 People Were Inside The Building

Local officials revealed that the fire was so intense that it was impossible for anyone who was residing inside to survive. Rescue officials are still searching for the nearly 50-60 people who were inside.

Officials have also claimed that there were 1000 people inside the building two missiles hit the shopping center.

Russian State Is The Largest Terror Organization

The missile attack at Amstor shopping center is termed a terror attack by Ukraine. The Russian state is "the largest terrorist organization in the world, said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address after the attack.

He also said that only totally insane terrorists who have no place on Earth would strike such an object. The comedian-turned-politician has been urging world leaders, especially the US, to give Ukraine more advanced anti-aircraft and missile defense systems to guard against Russian air attacks.

Western leaders have also criticized the attack. "Russia's bombing of a shopping center in Kremenchuk is an abomination. We share the pain of the victims' families and the anger in the face of such an atrocity. The Russian people have to see the truth," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

Russia's government claimed the shopping center caught fire after Russia struck a nearby weapons depot.

Russia has been escalating bombardments of Ukrainian cities this week â€” attacks Moscow says are aimed at military installations but often hit purely civilian targets instead.

On Twitter, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations suggested Ukraine had fabricated the attack.