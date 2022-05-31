Chilling Footage Shows Chinese Ballistic Missile Nearly Hitting Cathay Pacific Passenger Plane Over South China Sea

A Chinese ballistic missile narrowly avoided a passenger plane flying over the South China Sea. The missile, launched from a Chinese submarine, flew very close to the Boeing-777 plane.

It was believed to be JL-3 missile and was potentially fired from a type 094 nuclear submarine.

Aircrew Received A Panic Call From Air Traffic Control

The pilot was not informed earlier about any aerial activity in its path. But the aircrew received a worrying call from the panicked air traffic control asking him to immediately take a 90-degree turn, revealed Allegiant Air pilot John Carter.

Pilot Was Not Informed Previously About Any Aerial Activity

The pilot also confirmed that the Boeing 777 Cathay Pacific plane was over the South China Sea.

Footage that emerged on social media, which is potentially recorded from the cockpit, showed the missile narrowly avoiding the passenger jet flying overhead. The video has also been verified by the defense experts as systems analyst H. I. Sutton stated that the footage appears to be credible.

No Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) Were Sent to Warn About Missile Launch

In the video, the missile is seen soaring above clouds but it disappeared into the sky.

There were no Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) sent out to warn aircraft that a missile launch was scheduled, suggesting that the test may have been intended to be carried out in secret, according to Daily Mail. Undated footage emerged on May 24 but its actual date is still unknown.

In recent, China also conducted military exercises in the region. Beijing last week had announced that entry is prohibited as it will conduct exercises in the South China Sea.