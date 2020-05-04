Screenwriter John Lafia, who co-wrote the horror film "Child's Play" and also co-wrote and directed "Child's Play 2", committed suicide here. He died on April 29. He was 63. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was suicide, reports variety.com.

Lafia collaborated with director Tom Holland and Don Mancini on the horror movie screenplay, and was credited with coining the name "Chucky". He also gave the famous line, "Hi, I'm Chucky, wanna play?"

"We're devastated to hear of the passing of our friend John Lafia. He was a crucial part of the 'Chucky' family from the very beginning," said "Child's Play" creator and screenwriter Don Mancini said.

Mancini shadowed Lafia on the sets of "Childs Play"

"He co-wrote the original Child's Play script along with director Tom Holland and myself, and John directed 'Child's Play 2', -- the consensus favourite film among 'Chucky' fans. John was an incredibly generous artist. He let me tag along with him to every meeting, and shadow him on set; he taught me more about filmmaking during the production of that movie than several semesters in film school.

John was also one of the most naturally curious and constantly creative people I ever met, someone who was always taking pictures, and jotting down ideas," Mancini added.

A man of many crafts

Born in 1957, Lafia's first major credit was 1988's "The Blue Iguana", which he wrote and directed in addition to producing its soundtrack. In 1993, he wrote and directed the science fiction film "Man's Best Friend".

His other directing credits include the TV series "Freddy's Nightmares", "The Rats" and the live action video game "Corpse Killer". His last project was the TV movie "Firestorm: Last Stand at Yellowstone" in 2006, starring Scott Foley and Richard Burgi. He is survived by his children, Tess and Kane, and his former wife Beverly.