As the new coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak is spreading worldwide, scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the disease. Now, according to a new research by the scientists from St. Petersburg Pasteur Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, children of the pre-school and primary school age and people having the age of over 70 develop the maximum percentage of the virus antibodies. The study was conducted in more than 20 Russian regions.

"In the overwhelming number of regions, the maximum level of the immune layer is observed in children's groups, that is, pre-school and primary school age, followed by people aged 70 plus. When we conducted the study, we were prepared for the fact that, on the contrary, we will get the minimum level of the immune layer among those aged over 70. However, it turned out that this was not the case," Areg Totolian, the Director of the Institute, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences told TASS on Friday.

The study of herd immunity is a program that was promoted by the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, with 26 regions of Russia involved in it. The institute developed the study algorithm. The first stage of the study is over in 23 regions now, around 3,000 volunteers have been examined.

COVID-19 Immunity

After getting an idea of the herd immunity level it will help to lay the groundwork for forecasting the coronavirus situation better, as stated by Totolian. "As soon as vaccine production begins, vaccination will be required. Naturally, the question arises - who should be vaccinated first, who should be the second and the third, and who has a sufficient level of immunity and does not need any vaccination at all. Our research answers that question as well," he mentioned.

The second stage of the research is scheduled for late August and also early September. The results are going to be available by mid-September. In recent times, Russia has confirmed that they have good an excellent vaccine to tackle the virus outbreak, which they are going to make use by October.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 19.1 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 715,000 people globally in more than 170 countries. According to experts, an effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.