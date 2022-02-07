Chicago Man Yells 'All of You Should be Killed' at a Group of Jewish Kids; Sought by Police

A Chicago man is being sought by the police after being caught on camera yelling "all of you should be killed" to a group of Jewish students. According to Chicago Police, the incident took place just before 2:30 pm on January 13 outside the Yeshivas Tiferes Tzvi Academy on North Carolina Avenue.

Authorities noted that the suspect, who was described as a black male between 40-49 years of age with a black mustache and beard, used foul language on the Jewish kids. He wore a dark knit cap, a black coat, a white hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants. The students told the police that as the man walked past them, he shouted 'all you should be killed.'

'Profanities and threats'

Police released screen grabs of the suspect caught in the CCTV footage to identify the suspect. "Area three detectives are seeking to identify the offender who walked past the predominantly Jewish school yelling profanities and threats," a statement by the CPD noted.

The identities of the victims are not clear at the moment.

Similar incidents

In a similar incident, a Brooklyn woman was caught on camera hurling anti-Semitic threats to three Jewish kids. "Hitler should've killed you all. I'll kill you and know where you live," she shouted before spitting on an 8-year-old boy and walking away. The incident took place on Avenue P near Coleman Street in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

In another incident, a man clad in traditional Jewish garb was randomly attacked in Brooklyn last month. The 21-year-old man, who wore a traditional Hasidic garment, was approached by the attacker and got punched in the nose. The incident occurred at Troy Avenue and Carroll Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.