Chicago Gun Violence Reaches Breaking Point; 6 People Shot and Killed Over the Weekend, 18 Injured

Crime in Chicago has escalated to an alarming level as the city reported 6 people dead and at least 18 injured in shootings over the weekend. These incessant episodes of violence have plagued the citizens who continue to express their frustration against the crime crisis. Below is a short rundown of the cases where people were shot to death or severely wounded.

The catastrophe began on Friday when a man, later identified as Michael Conrad, 37 was sitting in his car was approached by another car and someone inside it shot Conrad. The incident was reported in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. to the police officials.

West Pullman Shooting

On Saturday, a shooting happened in West Pullman which ended with two men dead and another wounded. Victims were identified as Brandon Slater, 26, who was shot multiple times and died at the scene and Larry Purnell, 64, who was not an intended target was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at a hospital by medical professionals, NBC Chicago reported.

Another shooting occurred in Hermosa on the Northwest Side which injured two teenagers. The 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition while the 17-year-old boy was hit in the arm and taken to AMITA St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center. According to the police officials the open fire happened in the 4600 block of West Dickens Street at 8:30 p.m. and investigations are underway to find the perpetrator.

On Sunday, police officials were reported of a 27-year-old woman getting shot in the left armpit and immediately taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The attack was reported to have taken place on the 1500 block of South Avenue at 5 a.m.

As per NBC Chicago, another 20-year-old man died after suffering gunshot wounds to the head on West 73rd Street, as per police officials the shots were fired at around 7:45 pm. The personal information of the victim has not been revealed yet.

While standing in the kitchen of his west town home, a 20-year-old was shot to death on Sunday night around 9:35 p.m. Hit by a gunfire that came from the alley in the kitchen, the man was taken to Stroger Hospital where the medical officials announced him dead.

The most recent case was of a 12-year-old who was injured when two people fired shots at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday in Little Village. Sustaining injuries in his ankle he was in stable condition and was transported to Stroger Hospital.

In majority of these cases the perpetrators either fled the scene and have not been arrested yet, police officials in the meantime are conducting thorough investigations of the cases and have reported at least 14 others wounded by gunfire in citywide shootings during the weekend.