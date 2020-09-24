The Chinese journalist Chen Qiushi who disappeared in February while he was reporting on the early response of China to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in Wuhan has been found, as stated by a friend, who also revealed that the man had been detained by the authorities of China.

The journalist who was a lawyer turned journalist has been reporting from the streets and hospitals of Wuhan since January 23 and his disappearance started accusations against the Chinese government that the authorities were rounding up the journalists and whistleblowers. The authorities did not give any details about his whereabouts or condition, but his mother stated that sometime after he disappeared he was forced into quarantine.

Qiushi 'In Good Health'

In a video live-streamed on YouTube, the friend of Chen, Xu Xiaodong said that the journalist was 'in good health' but was under the supervision of 'certain government department' in Qingdao, Shandong, as the authorities stated that he will not be prosecuted, as reported by The Guardian. The friend stated that the authorities had decided that there will be no prosecution 'for the time being', after an investigation in Hong Kong, China and Japan found the journalist had not tried to fuel anyone or been in touch with overseas opposition groups.

There are many reports that are conflicting regarding the current location of Qiushi. A friend informed The Guardian that they were sure that Chen was not free. He was one of the citizen journalists arrested by the authorities after they reported about the outbreak in Wuhan.

Li Zenhua, who went to Wuhan to report also went missing in February but was released in April. Fang Bin, a resident of Wuhan went missing but has not been seen after the disappearance. The CCP led by president Xi Jinping has taken harsh steps against opposition voices. This week Ren Zhiqiang, a former real estate tycoon who was vocal against Xi was sentenced to 18 years of jail for corruption.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 31.8 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 976,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.