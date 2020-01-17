British football club Chelsea have given the 20-year-old defender Reece James a long-term contract till the year 2025, as stated by the Premier League club in a statement.

James handed a long-term contract till 2025

The 20-year-old footballer is among the young talents who have played considerably well during Frank Lampard's first season as the coach of the Stamford Bridge club. James has made 18 appearances for the club till now and has scored on his debut against Grimsby Town in the League Cup. He also scored in the 4-4 draw against Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League.

"It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out and to have a contract for another five-and-a-half year is living the dream again," James told Chelsea's website.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "The smooth way Reece has fitted into the team so quickly despite missing the start of the season has been clear for everyone to see.

"The fact another exciting young player is part of the future of the club is a result of great work by our Academy, our loans department, our new coaching staff and of course the player himself."