Chelsea vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

Chelsea and West Ham United will both appear to keep their momentum going when they meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. The 2025/26 Premier League campaign returns with Gameweek 24, kicking off with three matches played at the same time before attention shifts to the London derby between Chelsea and West Ham.

Chelsea could not have hoped for a much smoother start under new manager Liam Rosenior, who is high on confidence. The English coach has guided the Blues to five wins in his first six matches after taking charge, with the only setback coming in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg, a narrow 3–2 loss to Arsenal.

Big Clash Ahead

Their most recent success came in the Champions League, where Chelsea fought back from behind to beat Napoli 3–2, a win that pushed them up to sixth place in the table. By contrast, West Ham United's upturn in form has eased the pressure on Nuno Espírito Santo.

Recent reports had suggested the Portuguese manager was under serious threat, with Slaven Bilić tipped as a possible replacement. But back-to-back wins have steadied the ship, allowing the Hammers to cut the gap to 17th-placed Nottingham Forest to five points.

When the two sides last met, Chelsea produced a stunning comeback at the London Stadium, overturning a deficit to thrash West Ham 5–1, with five different players getting on the scoresheet for the west Londoners.

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United will be played at Stamford Bridge, Fulham, England, on Saturday, January 31, at 5:30 PM BST/12:30 PM ET and 11 PM IST.

