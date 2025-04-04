Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will both be aiming to get back to winning form when they meet at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. Gameweek 30 of the 2024/25 Premier League season will end this evening with a single match. The clash between the two sides will bring the latest round of matches to a close as the two London rivals go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge.

At one point, Chelsea appeared to be a surprise contender in the title race. However, their form has been inconsistent since the end of 2024, with wins becoming increasingly rare, which will be a major concern for the team as they go into Thursday evening's match.

Chelsea's Struggle Continues

While Enzo Maresca's side has impressed in the UEFA Europa Conference League, their domestic performances have been shaky, with only five wins in their last 15 league matches. Despite these struggles, the Blues remain in the top four and are still in contention for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing 2024/25 campaign. The Lilywhites currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, with their only realistic chance of securing European football resting on winning the UEFA Europa League.

Ange Postecoglou's side entered the international break following a three-game winless streak in the league. In the reverse fixture, Chelsea staged a dramatic comeback from two goals down to beat Tottenham 4-3, with Cole Palmer netting a decisive brace.

Now, Chelsea will be looking to repeat the same result against Tottenham to keep their hopes alive.

