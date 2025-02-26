Chelsea vs Southampton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea and Southampton will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they meet at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The 2024/25 Premier League season continues with Gameweek 27, kicking off with three simultaneous matches before ending with Chelsea hosting Southampton in the final game of the day.

Sometime back, Chelsea looked like an unexpected contender in the title race. However, poor form has seen the Blues drop out of the top four, winning just two of their last ten league matches. Enzo Maresca's side has slipped from second to seventh in the standings, with their latest setback being a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, their third straight domestic loss.

Chelsea Desperate for a Win

Meanwhile, Southampton has endured a disastrous campaign. The Saints have managed only two win in 26 league fixtures, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table. Ivan Juric's squad is now 13 points behind 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, making survival an uphill battle.

In their previous encounter, Chelsea dominated Southampton with a commanding 5-1 victory, though Joe Aribo managed to score an early consolation goal for the Saints.

For Chelsea, Enzo Maresca faces a fresh injury setback as he prepares his squad for their upcoming clash. The Chelsea boss will be without as many as nine first-team players when his side takes on Southampton on Tuesday.

Trevoh Chalobah is the latest addition to the injury list after suffering a lower back issue during the recent match against Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Mykhailo Mudryk remains unavailable as he continues serving a suspension following a failed doping test.

Like Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca, Southampton manager Ivan Juric has a fresh concern to address ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge. He will be missing six first-team players for Tuesday's match.

Jan Bednarek is the latest to be ruled out after sustaining a knock during the recent clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, on Tuesday, February 25, at 8:15 PM BST/3:15 PM ET and 1:45 AM IST (Feb. 26).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.