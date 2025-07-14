Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: How to Watch the FIFA Club World Cup Final 2025 Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are set to clash in the final showdown of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with Enzo Maresca facing the challenge of outwitting Luis Enrique's tactical setup. The Blues reached the grand finale after a hard-fought win over Brazilian club Fluminense.

While some believe Chelsea got a more favorable draw compared to their French opponents, it was not their fault that the games fell favorably in their lap. Chelsea managed to restore some pride against Brazilian opposition after suffering a heavy loss to Flamengo earlier in the group stage. Joao Pedro, making his first start since joining midway through the tournament, scored a superb brace.

Clash of the Titans

Pedro's goals helped his team reach the finals. Now, the spotlight is on Maresca as he faces the tough task of figuring out how to overcome Luis Enrique's tactical setup. The upcoming final promises to be a battle of strategy between two managers who are worlds apart in terms of experience and reputation—but Maresca is ready to take his chance.

On the other hand, PSG enter the final as heavy favorites after an impressive win over Real Madrid in the semi-finals. The reigning UEFA Champions League winners have looked confident ever since overcoming an early stumble in the group stage, with Enrique successfully molding the team to fit his tactical vision.

Les Parisiens have been dominant at both ends of the field, scoring freely while conceding just a single goal in the entire tournament—against Botafogo. They cruised past Inter Miami in the first knockout round and comfortably dispatched Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-final clash with Real Madrid, Enrique delivered a masterclass, showing Xabi Alonso what it takes to challenge the top manager in world football right now. PSG stormed into a 3-0 lead within the first 25 minutes and maintained control throughout, eventually adding a fourth goal in the second half to seal the win. Fabian Ruiz netted twice, while Ousmane Dembele and substitute Goncalo Ramos also got on the scoresheet to secure their place in the final.

When and Where

The Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain FIFA Club World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA, on Sunday, July 13. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (July 14).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Chelsea vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup final will be broadcast on TBS in English and Univision and TUDN in Spanish in the USA.

The Chelsea vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup final will be available to stream online live on DAZN.

United Kingdom: The Chelsea vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup final will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and is available to stream online live on DAZN.

India: Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup final on FanCode app and DAZN app.