Chelsea vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea is set to host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, October 27, for a key Premier League match. Both sides are aiming to rebound from recent league losses and pick up valuable points. Currently in 7th place with 14 points, Chelsea hopes to use their home field and solid scoring streak to their advantage.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, sitting in 12th place with 12 points, is struggling, with their last win dating back to mid-September. Referee Simon Hooper will officiate what promises to be an energetic clash, with Chelsea seen as the favorite by bookmakers. Mild, clear weather with some clouds and a temperature of 18°C offers ideal playing conditions.

Chelsea Aim for Win

Following their recent draw against Nottingham Forest and a loss to Liverpool, Enzo Maresca's team is eager to return to winning form. On Thursday, however, the west Londoners claimed their second consecutive Europa Conference League win, defeating Panathinaikos 4-1 with a completely rotated lineup.

The win moved them to the top of the expanded 36-team table, while also allowing several key players to rest ahead of the weekend.

Newcastle has seen a worrying decline in form, going four Premier League games without a win.

A scoreless draw with Everton before the international break was followed by a disappointing home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. Eddie Howe's squad lost both visits to Stamford Bridge last season but managed a 4-1 victory over Chelsea on their own turf.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium, London, England on Sunday, October 27, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.