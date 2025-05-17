Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea and Manchester United will be desperate to register a win when they lock horns at Stamford Bridge on Friday. The 2024/25 Premier League season is nearing its end, with just two matchdays remaining before the campaign wraps up. Gameweek 37 begins on Friday, starting with Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur.

The day will end with a high-stakes clash between Chelsea and Manchester United under the lights at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Maresca is disappointed with his team's performances since late 2024. Chelsea, who were once in second place in the top five, now risk slipping to seventh and may fail to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League qualification.

Clash of the Titans

Although Chelsea showed signs of rebounding with three straight wins, the momentum came to a halt after a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United last weekend. The loss at St. James' Park has put Chelsea in a tight spot, now level on points with sixth-placed Aston Villa and just one point ahead of seventh-placed Nottingham Forest.

With a crucial showdown against Forest in Gameweek 38, the fight for fifth place is likely to go down to the wire.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are witnessing their worst season in recent times, regardless of the outcome in next week's UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham. The Red Devils are dangerously close to the relegation zone, sitting just above Spurs, who are currently in 17th place.

Ruben Amorim's side has shown little interest in the Premier League this season, often lacking intensity unless facing teams threatened by relegation. Manchester United will arrive at Stamford Bridge riding a seven-game winless streak in the league, with their last win dating back to March.

In the previous encounter between these two clubs, Chelsea fought back from behind to earn a 1-1 draw. Bruno Fernandes had given Manchester United the lead, but Moises Caicedo leveled the score with an equalizer.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United will be played at Stamford Bridge, Fulham, England, on Friday, May 16, at 8:15 PM BST/3:15 PM ET and 12:45 AM IST (Saturday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.