Chelsea will meet Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium on February 24.

Chelsea vs Manchester City preview

Chelsea was the team that brought Manchester City's unbeaten run in the Premier League to a halt. But a lot of water has flown under the bridge since and Chelsea's Bridge has been vehemently shaking under Maurizio Sarri's reign.

In the last meeting between the two sides, Pep Guardiola's men thrashed Chelsea 6-0 at the Etihad mounting more pressure on an already crumbling Chelsea side. There have been serious question marks raised over the effectiveness of Sarri's system and Jorginho in particular. The Italian international plays in the number 6 position forcing N'Golo Kante to a more box to box role. But the former is unable to replicate the sharpness, quickness or decisiveness of the Frenchman. The fact that he is unable to unlock opposition defences from his deep-lying zone has added to Chelsea's woes.

Manchester City is flying high at the moment, having won four games on the bounce. In this period, the Cityzens have scored 15 goals and conceded just two. Chelsea, meanwhile, has lost three of their last five games including a crushing 0-2 reversal at the hands of Manchester United at home in the FA Cup. But they managed a comeback when they beat Malmo 3-0 in the Europa League to progress to the last 16 of the competition.

In order to mount a challenge against the holders on Sunday, Chelsea will hope their first choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga passes a fitness test. Pedro is also a doubt for this clash and the Chelsea boss will be under immense pressure to start Callum Hudson-Odoi after the youngster scored in Europe on Thursday. For City, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy and John Stones are doubtful and will have to take a late fitness test.

Probable XIs

Chelsea: Willy Caballero; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley; Eden Hazard, Gonzalo Higuain, Willian

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva; Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

