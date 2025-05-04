Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea will welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday as they continue their chase for a UEFA Champions League spot. Currently fifth on the Premier League table, the Blues are in a position where every point matters, making the upcoming match against Liverpool crucial.

Historically, Chelsea have struggled against the Merseyside club, and they will be desperate to change their fortunes this weekend. Liverpool, on the other hand, have almost secured the Premier League title and have little at stake in terms of the standings. However, they'll still aim to put in a strong performance and secure a league double over Chelsea, having already beaten them earlier in the season.

Big Match for Chelsea

Liverpool appear to be a better side and enter the match in fine form, having won five of their last six games. Chelsea, meanwhile, are also enjoying a good run, remaining unbeaten in their past five league fixtures. The stage is set for an intriguing encounter to see which side comes out on top.

Chelsea are expected to go for a 4-2-3-1 formation against Liverpool, with Robert Sanchez guarding the net. Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella will be the full-backs, tasked with staying tight defensively while also offering an outlet on the counterattack. In central defense, Nathaniel Chalobah will be paired with Levi Colwill.

In midfield, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will take up the holding roles. Caicedo will focus on shielding the defense and breaking up Liverpool's play, while Fernandez will be responsible for dictating the tempo and providing creative support from deep. Cole Palmer will be deployed as the attacking midfielder. Flanking him will be Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho. Leading the attack will be Nicolas Jackson, set to spearhead Chelsea's frontline.

Liverpool are likely to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will be the full-backs, providing both defensive stability and attacking support down the flanks. In central defense, Ibrahima Konate will partner with captain Virgil van Dijk to anchor the backline.

The midfield duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will aim to bring balance to the side. Ahead of them, Dominik Szoboszlai will take up the number ten role, looking to unlock Chelsea's defense with his creativity and vision. On the wings, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will offer a mix of pace, flair, and goal threat, while Diogo Jota is expected to lead the attack. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz will be available as impact substitutes from the bench.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played at Stamford Bridge, Brighton, London, on Sunday, May 4, at 4:30 PM BST/11;30 AM ET and 9 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.