Chelsea vs Leicester Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea will be desperate to extend their recent winning streak as they host Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Matchweek 28 of the 2024/25 Premier League season will continue with three matches on Sunday. The day's action will kick off with two simultaneous matches, one of which features Chelsea taking on Leicester City at home.

Earlier in the season, Chelsea appeared to be a surprise contender in the Premier League title race, steadily climbing to second place midway through the campaign. However, a poor run of form—winning just three of their last 11 league games—has seen them slip from title challengers to fighting for a top-four spot.

Big Opportunity for Chelsea

Additionally, Chelsea's FA Cup journey ended prematurely in the fourth round. Despite that setback, Enzo Maresca's squad has shown encouraging form over the past week, securing back-to-back wins. Another win on Sunday could propel them back into the top four.

Meanwhile, Leicester City's brief revival under Ruud van Nistelrooy now feels like a distant memory. The Foxes enjoyed an unbeaten start to the Dutch manager's tenure with two solid performances but have since struggled, managing just one win in their last 12 league games.

As a result, they find themselves inching closer to relegation, trailing 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers by five points.

In the previous meeting between the two sides, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Leicester City, with Jordan Ayew netting a late consolation goal. Chelsea will try to repeat their previous feat but definitely not in the manner they did.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, on Sunday, March 9, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Leicester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Leicester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Leicester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Leicester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Leicester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.