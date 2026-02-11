Chelsea vs Leeds Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

Chelsea will be desperate to keep their momentum going under Liam Rosenior when they host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. The Blues return home in buoyant mood, looking to build on a perfect Premier League record since Rosenior took charge.

Confidence is growing in West London, with Chelsea now having won four of their league matches under the guidance of the 41-year-old and pushing themselves back into the Champions League conversation. The turnaround from their form before Rosenior's arrival has been striking. Chelsea had gone five league games without a win and were once again mired in uncertainty. Understandably, the unease now feels a long way off.

Chelsea on a High

Rosenior has made an immediate impact, displaying solid authority in pressure situations, especially during a challenging stretch of London derbies. Wins over Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham set the tone, before Saturday's trip to Molineux delivered a real statement.

Cole Palmer's electric first-half hat trick inspired a 3-1 win over Wolves, a result made even more significant after Chelsea's midweek EFL Cup semi-final exit to Arsenal — the lone disappointment in Rosenior's first nine matches across all competitions.

In the league table, Chelsea sit fifth, just a point off the top four and four points ahead of Liverpool below them. A win on Tuesday would further boost their push for Champions League football and also put Rosenior in rare company, making him the first Chelsea manager since Maurizio Sarri in 2018 to win his first three home Premier League matches.

Leeds United head to London with renewed confidence after signs of progress under Daniel Farke. Friday's 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest highlighted the Whites at their sharpest, as goals from Jayden Bogle, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin helped them storm into a commanding early lead before seeing the game out.

It was the perfect response to the heavy defeat they suffered against league leaders Arsenal the week before, a result that represents just one of two losses in Leeds' last 12 league outings.

That improvement has lifted Leeds to 16th place, six points clear of the relegation zone with 13 matches still to play. While staying up remains the main objective, creating more breathing room would ease the pressure as the season enters its final stretch.

