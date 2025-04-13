Chelsea vs Ipswich Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Enzo Maresca will be looking to strengthen Chelsea's bid for a top-five finish when they welcome relegation-threatened Ipswich Town to Stamford Bridge. Earlier this week, Chelsea delivered a solid performance against Legia Warszawa in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final, putting themselves in a strong position to reach the semi-finals ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash.

While Maresca was likely satisfied with the team's overall showing, a few players have raised some concerns with their individual displays. Now, Maresca must shift focus back to domestic competition as his side faces Ipswich Town at home. Chelsea are aiming to climb higher and possibly leapfrog Nottingham Forest, who currently sit third.

Chelsea On a High

However, the Blues are also under significant pressure to maintain their current standing, with Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Aston Villa all close behind and pushing hard. Newcastle United currently pose the biggest threat to Chelsea, especially with a game in hand.

Maresca's men struggled to find a breakthrough against a stubborn Brentford side last weekend, and their lack of goals remains a concern. With Arsenal's win over Real Madrid ensuring a fifth Champions League place for next season, Chelsea must navigate a challenging run of fixtures if they are to secure a top-five finish.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna will be aiming for his side to replicate their previous success against Chelsea. In their last meeting at Portman Road, Ipswich Town stunned the Blues with a 2-0 win —an outcome their fans would love to see repeated at Stamford Bridge.

However, that impressive win marked the start of a downward spiral for Ipswich, who went on a miserable ten-game winless streak, including defeats to teams like Southampton. Although they managed to snap that streak with a hard-fought victory over Bournemouth, a heartbreaking late loss to Wolves last weekend dealt a major blow to their survival hopes.

Jorgen Strand Larsen's late goal sealed Ipswich's loss and allowed Wolves to extend their lead over McKenna's side to 12 points. As a result, Ipswich now face a must-win scenario at Stamford Bridge and need Wolves to slip up, as any more dropped points could all but seal their relegation fate.

