Chelsea vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea will aim to rebound to winning ways when they face Fulham on Boxing Day after dropping points in their previous match. Although Maresca maintains that Chelsea isn't in the Premier League title race, they are currently the closest team to Liverpool, and a victory against Fulham would keep them within striking distance.

Chelsea sits second in the standings with 35 points from 17 matches, trailing the leaders by four points, who also have a game in hand. The Blues' five-match winning run in the league ended with a disappointing goalless draw against Everton, where their lack of sharpness in front of goal cost them two crucial points.

Chelsea Aim to Bounce Back with Win

With the visit of Fulham coming up, Maresca's side will be eager to get back to winning form, and given their recent performances, Fulham will face a tough challenge to stop them.

Fulham are in ninth place with 25 points from 17 matches. While they are unbeaten in their last five league games, four of those have been drawn. Coming off a 0-0 draw with Southampton, the away side will need to perform at their best to earn a positive result in this match.

Chelsea will still be without Reece James, Wesley Fofana, and Benoit Badiashile for Thursday's match. However, they will receive a boost with Marc Cucurella returning from suspension. Although Romeo Lavia is nearing full fitness, this game against Fulham comes too soon for his return.

Fulham will be missing Sasa Lukic, Sander Berge, Kenny Tete, and Reiss Nelson for the match. Additionally, Emile Smith Rowe's availability is uncertain after he missed their previous game due to a leg injury.

On a positive note for Fulham, Andreas Pereira is available again after serving his suspension in their last match.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham and will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, on Thursday, December 26, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.