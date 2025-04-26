Chelsea vs Everton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea will try to extend their recent unbeaten streak and stay in the hunt for a top-five finish when they welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The 2024/25 Premier League campaign continues this weekend with Gameweek 34, as the season approaching its final days.

Chelsea at the beginning of this season appeared to be a strong contender for a UEFA Champions League spot, having been as high as second in the Premier League standings. However, a dreadful run of form toward the end of 2024 saw their momentum stall. The Blues have managed just six wins in their last 17 league matches and have slipped to the sixth place.

Chelsea Aim to Continue Winning Streak

However, they remain only four points behind third-placed Manchester City. Meanwhile, Everton's impressive turnaround under the guidance of David Moyes helped them eliminate relegation threat, even sparking brief hopes of a top-half finish.

However, their form has been inconsistent recently, with the Toffees winning just one of their last eight Premier League matches. With little left at stake, the Merseyside club now looks set to coast through the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

Interestingly, the reverse fixture marked the beginning of Chelsea's slump, as Everton held the West London side to a 0-0 draw in their last meeting at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca is dealing with a fresh injury setback as he prepares for Chelsea's upcoming match. The manager will be without five key players when his team faces Everton on Saturday.

Malo Gusto is the latest to be ruled out after suffering a muscle injury during last weekend's match against Fulham. The French defender joins Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Omari Kellyman (thigh), and Marc Guiu (hamstring) on the injury list. In addition, Mykhailo Mudryk remains unavailable as he continues to serve a suspension for a doping violation.

Much like his Chelsea counterpart, David Moyes has a fresh concern ahead of Everton's visit to Stamford Bridge. James Tarkowski is the latest name on the injury list after suffering a hamstring problem in last weekend's match against Manchester City. The experienced defender's streak of 111 consecutive Premier League appearances will now come to an end. He joins Orel Mangala (knee), Jesper Lindstrom (hernia), and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) on the sidelines.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, England, on Saturday, April 26, at 12:30 PM BST/7:30 AM ET and 5 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.