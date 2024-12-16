Chelsea vs Brentford Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea will look to extend their solid start to the season when they host Brentford on Sunday in an exciting Premier League clash. The West London rivals will meet at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea hoping to build on their revival under Enzo Maresca. However, Brentford will try to maintain their recent record at the Bridge, having won on each of their last three visits.

Both teams come into this match on the back of exciting wins, with Chelsea edging Tottenham in a 4-3 encounter and Brentford securing a 4-1 win over Newcastle United. The differing home and away performances of the two clubs add an intriguing layer to this match.

Chelsea Aim to Rebound on Home Ground

Despite being second in the league, Chelsea's home form has been less than impressive. They have won just three of their seven home matches this season, scoring only 12 of their 35 goals at Stamford Bridge. This reflects a surprising struggle to turn their strong overall play into consistent home victories.

However, Chelsea's recent form has been excellent, with four straight league wins, a streak matched only by Liverpool so far this season.

Their last home match saw them beat Aston Villa 3-0, and Maresca's side has scored three or more goals in each of their last three wins.

Much of their recent success can be attributed to the outstanding performances of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, who have brought both creativity and clinical finishing to Chelsea's attack.

Chelsea go into the match after a 3-1 win over Astana in the Conference League in Kazakhstan. While the long travel could affect their preparation, Enzo Maresca made significant rotations during the midweek game, ensuring his first-choice lineup will be well-rested and ready to break a five-match winless run against Brentford.

On the other hand, Brentford have made their best-ever start to a Premier League season, sitting comfortably in the top half with 23 points from 15 matches. However, most of their success has come at home, as they have earned just one point away from home this season—a draw against Everton.

