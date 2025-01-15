Chelsea vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they face Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The Premier League season continues at a rapid pace, with Gameweek 21 kicking off on Tuesday. The day's action begins with three simultaneous matches, including Chelsea's vs Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Once considered a dark horse in the Premier League title race after climbing to second in the standings, Chelsea have struggled lately. A winless streak of four consecutive league games has seen the Blues slip to fourth place. However, Enzo Maresca's side regained momentum with a 5-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round.

Chelsea Aim to Bounce Back after Sudden Decline

On the other hand, Bournemouth has been one of the surprise teams of the 2024/25 season. While Nottingham Forest has often been in the spotlight, Andoni Iraola's side has quietly impressed, losing just five of their 20 league matches. They also delivered a strong performance in the FA Cup third round, securing a dominant 5-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Maresca has no fresh squad concerns as he prepares for Chelsea's upcoming fixture. However, the manager will likely be without five key first-team players on Tuesday. Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Omari Kellyman remain unavailable.

Mykhailo Mudryk is also sidelined following a recent doping test failure. Meanwhile, Noni Madueke's availability is uncertain as he races to recover from the illness that kept him out of the FA Cup match against Morecambe.

Similarly, Andoni Iraola has no new injury concerns ahead of Bournemouth's trip to Stamford Bridge. However, the Bournemouth manager will be missing nine first-team players for the match. Evanilson and Enes Unal are the most significant absentees, leaving Bournemouth without a recognized striker in their squad. They join Marcos Senesi, Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra, and Adam Smith on the injury list.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, on Tuesday, January 14, at 7:30 PM BST (local time), 2:30 PM ET and 1 AM IST (Wednesday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.