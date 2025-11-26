Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Chelsea and Barcelona will both be looking to bounce back and get back on track in the Champions League when the two football titans face off at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Matchday 5 of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is here, and clubs are desperate to steady their campaigns as the group stage nears its climax.

Tuesday's schedule opens with two early kickoffs, followed by as many as seven games played at the same time — with the biggest clash taking place at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea wil be meeting Barcelona. Both teams sit level on points in the group, though Barcelona is slightly ahead thanks to a superior goal difference.

Time to Prove

With the top four beginning to break away, neither side can afford any slip-ups. They each head into this fixture coming off draws in their previous Champions League matches. Over the weekend, both clubs kept their unbeaten domestic form intact with comfortable wins.

Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca, secured a 2–0 win away to Burnley, while Barcelona celebrated their return to the Camp Nou after more than two years with a 4–0 demolition job in La Liga.

The last time Barcelona traveled to Stamford Bridge, they clawed back from a goal down to draw 1–1 — with Lionel Messi netting the equalizer.

Here's all you need to know about the all-important match between the two titans, Chelsea and Barcelona, at the Champions League 2025.

When and Where

The Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be played at Stamford Bridge, Fulham, England, on Tuesday, November 25. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (November 26).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás

United Kingdom: The Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video.

India: The Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on Sony LIV.