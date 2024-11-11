Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will travel across London to face Chelsea on Sunday, November 10, in a crucial London Derby. Both teams are currently tied on 18 points after a recent dip in form for the Gunners, which has seen them fall 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool, following the Reds' 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season under Enzo Maresca, and they are aiming to head into the international break in third place with 21 points. However, there are concerns for the Blues as Cole Palmer is a doubt for the match after picking up an injury during their game against Manchester United last weekend.

Arsenal may be without some key players for this match, with doubts surrounding Mikel Merino and Declan Rice. However, the Gunners will welcome the return of Martin Odegaard, who is expected to make his first league start since the 1-1 draw with Brighton at the end of August.

There is, however, one confirmed absentee for Arsenal in the attacking third for today's match at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day to strengthen Mikel Arteta's attack, will not feature. Sterling was considered surplus to requirements by Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca in the summer, and Arteta moved quickly to secure the England international.

Sterling's loan move across the capital means he is ineligible to play against Chelsea today, as Premier League regulations prevent loaned players from facing their parent club. This is similar to the situation with Jadon Sancho, who was unavailable to face Manchester United for Chelsea last weekend.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, November 10 at Stamford Bridge, London, at 4:30 PM BST (local time), 11:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.