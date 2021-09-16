Check out the newest logo of Dan Martin Paul fitness brand DMP Fitness

The last decade has seen a major boost in the fitness industry, more and more people are joining in and aim to live healthier lives. Especially since the pandemic hit, people have dedicated their attention to how they go through their daily lives and try to incorporate exercise and healthy eating habits. This is something that Canadian fitness influencer and expert Dan Martin Paul has been working on teaching people since the early 2000s.

He began his fitness journey when he was merely 18 years old and for him, it was about creating a healthy lifestyle. From being a skinny kid to having a physique that most people only dream of, he has come a long way and now helps others achieve their dream body goals. He is not just a fitness trainer but also an expert entrepreneur and has his own fitness apparel brand, DMP fitness. The brand recently underwent a makeover and after the fans have been waiting for new updates, Dan recently released the new logo of the brand which incorporates his personal belief of #AlwaysReadyForIt.

His brand DMP Fitness has numerous collaborations with other leaders in the industry and is widely popular across Canada.

For Dan, it is a mantra that he follows dedicatedly and teaches the same to his clients as well. He believes that having a strong body and mind will always help you be ready to face any challenges no matter what.

Dan focuses on quality instead of numbers and teaches his clients to follow a holistic approach towards life.