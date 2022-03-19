Chechen Soldiers in House to House Combat in Mariupol; Videos of Rescue of Women and Children Emerge

It is feared that hundreds of people are still trapped in the bombed city of Mariupol and Chechen soldiers are making every effort to rescue the citizens from the basements and bunkers. Despite the ongoing shelling by the Russian soldiers, the Chechen brave hearts are unceasingly trying to rescue people including helpless women and children.

Heart Wrenching pictures and videos of Ukranian citizens facing the wrath of Russian soldiers in Mariupol followed by the rescue operations carried out by the Chechen soldiers are doing the rounds on social media that has evoked an overwhelming response from the viewers.

City of Mariupol being Destroyed Inch by Inch

As reported by the leading English dailies Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko, while summing up the horror of the Russian attack stated, "'Tanks and machine gun battles continue. There's no city centre left. There isn't a small piece of land in the city that doesn't have signs of war."

A look at the pictures and videos posted by various media houses and news agencies accentuate the contrast between the ruthlessness of the Russian soldiers and the compassionate characters of the Chechen soldiers.

A Twitter user while sharing his views wrote, "The fighters of the #Chechen Republic have broken through the defense of #Mariupol and are freeing the civilians that the Nazis had in the cellars The city is being cleaned"

"Potato head is allowing women and children in Mariupol to get slaughtered!!! That's a great job? I want you to be there and receive incoming rounds from the Chechen fighters! Do you know how it feels to have a 7.62x39 round go through your body?!! Tweeted another user.

Similarly, another tweet read, "Fighters of the Chechen Republic have broken through the defense of Mariupol and are freeing the civilians that the Nazis had in the cellars The city is being cleaned -What the West will not report to protect us from confusion"