Pandemic-themed movies such as Contagion, Outbreak or even more fictional pandemics like Zombieoutbreaks as in 28 Days Later are all the rage on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. The trend has fast spread to many other sections of entertainment, not least PC games.

MegaDev, a developer of a software assistant for over 2,200 single-player PC games, has published data of their all-time top 100 played games in their userbase in over two years and co-related it to the last four weeks. We can see the rise of a couple of rather old games here, which is atypical, as Robert Maroschik CEO and co-founder says. The new champions are all zombie or even directly pandemic-themed such as Plague Inc. - Evolved.

Beside Anno 1800, DOOM Eternal, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Borderlands 3, and GTA 5, gamers are looking for cheat codes of games based on similar outbreak themes like World War Z, Resident Evil 3, and Plague Inc- Evolved. World War-Z, the zombie shooter game based on a Brad Pitt starrer 2013 movie received a mixed response since its debut last year. On a similar note, the popularity of the Nmedic Creations developed gaming title Plague Inc. - Evolved has moved up in the List by 25% in quarantine days. Plague Inc Evolved is based on a global plague-like environment.

According to the cheat code searches for top 100 games recorded between March 23, 2020, to April 10 2020, the choice of games is for most of the gamers is quite unlike the last three years' trend.

Here goes a list of comparison of top 10 cheat code searches in the last three years and between March-April 2020.

Top 100 Games for 2018-2020 Top 100 Games for 3/23-4/10/2020 Anno 1800 Anno 1800 The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt Mount & Blade II - Bannerlord Assassin's Creed Odyssey World War Z Grand Theft Auto 5 DOOM Eternal Kingdom Come - Deliverance Satisfactory Frostpunk Assassin's Creed Odyssey Jurassic World Evolution Borderlands 3 Rome 2 - Total War RESIDENT EVIL 3 Euro Truck Simulator 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Cities - Skylines Stellaris

Megadevs is a gaming solution provider offering over 2,200 single-player game cheats via software called MegaTrainer. The gaming cheat code solution provider contributes to the gaming world by providing 12 tricks every week via its subscription-based service.