Actress Charlize Theron says having children left her too exhausted to commit to method acting. The South African actor is a mother to adopted children Jackson, eight, and August, four. The 44-year-old says the glamour and glitz of the industry swiftly sweep away once the cameras stop rolling, report mirror.co.uk.

She said: "I go to my trailer, I take my make-up off and I go home. I don't know how people stay in character. I'm too lazy. I've got two kids to raise and I have dog s**t to pick up in the backyard.

'It's exhausting'

"I don't know how you do that in character. It's exhausting. It's so f***ing exhausting. I learned pretty early on, the more I let go, the better - which, in the beginning, was harder for me - but now I'm very disciplined about it," she added.

Theron has dated some of Hollywood's leading men, including Sean Penn and Stuart Townsend, but she never married -- choosing to adopt her children alone in 2012 and 2015. She added: "I get up with them at 5.30 a.m. every day. I make them breakfast and pack their lunches. On weekends, we hang out with family and friends. I'll cook lasagne or steak."

Last seen in Bombshell

The actress was last seen in Bombshell. The Lionsgate film chronicles the downfall of Fox News titan Roger Ailes (essayed by John Lithgow), whom multiple Fox employees accused of sexual harassment. Ailes denied all the claims until his death in 2017.

It follows Fox's most famous female faces as they grapple with their own experiences with Ailes, including Megyn Kelly (Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman).