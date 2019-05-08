Here's a fact that not many know about the casting of DC Comics' Wonder Woman standalone film. Charlize Theron just revealed that she was initially offered to play Gadot's mother, which was eventually played by 53-year-old Connie Nielsen.

While Charlize Theron is a mom in real life but playing a mother to the Amazonian princess, Gal Gadot, in 2017's Wonder Woman sure made the 43-year-old actress feel super old. Speaking to Andy Cohen on his show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress revealed, "This is a great example of how Hollywood like slaps you in the face when you start ageing." On the same, she further added, "And I was like, 'I'm not familiar with it. What does Wonder Woman really do?' And this person said, 'No, it's for Wonder Woman's mom.' "It was the defining moment when I crossed over," she said. "And I wasn't fully aware of it."

Eventually, the role of Hippolyta, Princess Diana's mother, went to Connie Nielsen. Well, we know how the film fared at the box office. It was one of the highest earning Warner Bros films that the production house earned after a set of few debacles. Theron is currently promoting her upcoming film, The Long Shot with actor Seth Rogen.

During one of her interviews, she revealed how a producer was inappropriate with her in her first audition. "He was a very big deal and is still a big deal," Theron said on SiriusXM's "Howard Stern Show." Delving further into details, she added, "It was my first audition ever. I had just turned 19, I might have still been 18. I had never been out for an audition. "It's crazy and girls talk about this where you just go blank. Like you don't know what to do, but I left. I don't even know how I got out of the house, but I left."

Revealing how she was angry with herself on her way back home, Theron added, "I was like, 'I'm not that kind of girl. Why did I not tell him to go f--- himself?' It made me so angry. He said, 'Nice to meet you.' And I said, 'No, we've met before.' And he had no recollection of it. And his producing partner was standing right next to him and he was embarrassed."