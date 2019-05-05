It looks like Charlize Theron is finally breaking her silence on her alleged romance with Brad Pitt and all the Angelina Jolie drama.

So, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between Charlize Theron and Angelina Jolie after all. The "Long Shot" actress entirely shut down rumors which claimed she was feuding with Angie after allegedly dating Brad Pitt, in a new interview. "I don't know her very well, I know her from events, but always so lovely," she told host Andy Cohen, in a Watch What Happens Live segment. "We really don't know each other, we're not friends or hang out. But she's never been nothing but gracious and lovely and warm," the actress added.

Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt were rumoured to be dating at the height of divorce drama between Brad and Angelina. The denial comes about five months after the rumours. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are moving along with their divorce proceedings and are now officially single.

Charlize's "Long Shot" co-star, however, had a few things to say about Angelina Jolie. Seth Rogen joked that he was involved in a feud with Angelina. "F**k you, Angelina Jolie." Charlize didn't exactly seem to love his off-color humor. "What is wrong with you?" she questioned. Charlize Theron was recently mired in controversy when it was reported that she was raising her son as a girl. Charlize Theron defended her parenting choices and did not seem to be apologetic at all.

Charlize Theron will be appearing in "Long Shot" opposite Seth Rogen. The actress plays a presidential candidate in the movie.