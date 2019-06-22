A new fast charging device boasts that it is capable of charging a 4,000 mAh battery -- about the size of the one packed in the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus -- faster than any smartphone charger available at the moment.

Fast charging tech makes life easier for those who are always on the go. By using fast charging tech like OnePlus' Dash Charge or Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0, smartphone owners can juice their devices up in a shorter amount of time than they would when they use older 5W chargers.

Now, a Chinese smartphone company boasts of creating the fastest fast charger yet. According to Indian tech site MySmartPrice, a Chinese tech company named Vivo has created the "FlashCharge 120W Technology" which is capable of charging a 4,000 mAh in 13 minutes.

This charger is capable of taking a drained battery the size of the one in the Galaxy S10 Plus and bring it to a full charge in less than 15 minutes. This is faster than the 100W Super Charge Turbo tech Xiaomi is working on, which is capable of charging a similar battery in 17 minutes.

Details please?

The 120W FlashCharge tech, which was revealed in a poster uploaded to Chinese microblogging site Weibo, is very new and hasn't been officially unveiled in Vivo's home country yet. Chinese media report that the smartphone company might reveal the new fast charging tech, along with its own line of 5G smartphones, at an event that will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in June 26-28.

That said, Vivo hasn't revealed other details about the new technology yet. It also hasn't announced a device that supports 120W fast charging. The fastest charging smartphone the company has is the iQOO, a flagship that supports 44W, which is considerably fast in today's standards. This smartphone, which packs a 4,000 mAh battery, gets fully charged in about 45 minutes.

Can it charge the Galaxy S10?

The idea of getting a 4,000 mAh battery fully charged in 13 minutes might excite Samsung Galaxy S10 owners, but there's a catch here. Samsung doesn't have a smartphone that supports 120W fast charging, let alone 100W. The company is still working on upgrading smartphone battery tech to support 45W charging, BGR noted. This simply means Vivo's fast charger won't work for the Galaxy S10.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.