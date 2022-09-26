Changing the dynamics of the social media realm is an ace YouTuber and Content Creator, Low Tier God

The world of social media coupled with many different digital domains, tools, and platforms has been a constantly growing and attractive space for many young budding talents and also for people from other age groups to target and look forward towards. It has been a huge hub and house for countless opportunities bringing forward many talents which can provide a great impetus to the economy at large as well. But with great opportunities comes cut-throat competition as well. Not many have been able to find their way to success and have experienced hardships to sail their boat in the long run. We met one immensely talented professional who has ensured to cement his place and garner a lot of love, fame, and recognition for himself, Dalauan Sparrow aka Low Tier God (LTG).

Being inclined towards the social media world from a young age, it was a brainer for Low Tier God to seek his potential and talent in the same industry and make it a career option and profession. It was the year 2006 when Low Tier God as a kid first signed up for a YouTube account. Later in the year 2014, he started YouTube officially and since then there has been no looking back for him. Up till now, he has earned over 127K subscribers with millions of views on his YouTube channel. He initially only created live streams and videos to cover his online play in fighting games and also created personal opinion videos and reaction videos but later on started to diversify his reach by creating content on different topics to reach mass audiences around the world. With growing success, Low Tier God also explored his talent into developing his fashion brand in 2017 named "The Covenant Brand" which offers a premium collection of tees, hoodies, jerseys, shorts, and accessories with the aim to allow individuals feel a part of something close-knit, to help them embrace their self-worth and increase the confidence that deeply lies within them. He began with jerseys and gradually stepped into creating other apparel as well that could be stylish and yet not necessarily co-relate to gaming, which helped him gain a clientele beyond sports fans.

Proving his prowess as a true-blue gamer and streamer, Low Tier God came into the limelight with Fighting Game Community (FGC). His gameplay in the famous Street Fighter and many other games, especially the fighting games earned him massive success and recognition. We are certain of the fact that Low Tier God will continue his massive momentum into all verticals that he has stepped into and will scale greater heights of success. Do follow him on Instagram @ @dalauansparrow.