Prayers of 1.35 billion Indian citizens went in vain as Chandrayaan-2, the country's unmanned lunar mission failed after the landing module went silent when the lander was just two kilometres above the lunar surface.

K Sivan, the chief of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) revealed that everything was normal until the last moment, but the team lost communication with the lander when it was just 2.1 kilometres away from the surface.

However, Sivan did not reveal what actually resulted in the communication issue. Some space experts believe that Chandrayaan-2's lander might have crash-landed on the lunar surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated all the scientists working at the ISRO and said that hurdles are part of life. PM Modi also added that India will successfully land a rover on the lunar surface in the next attempt. He also said that best yet to come in terms of India's space program.

India was planning to land Chandrayaan-2 on the moon's far side, popularly known as the dark side. It should be noted that only China has successfully landed in this mysterious area, which is not visible from the earth. A few days back, China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe had discovered a mysterious jelly-like substance from one of the moon's craters in the dark side.

Interestingly, this jelly-like substance had an unusual colour, and until now, no space scientist has succeeded in giving a convincing explanation. It should be noted that the surface of the moon is near-vacuum, and the temperature can even reach 127 degree Celsius. As per experts, no known substance can remain in a jelly-like state at this temperature, and this makes this discovery most intriguing.

Earlier, several conspiracy theorists had claimed that India's Chandrayaan-2 will face trouble during landing, as the south polar region of the moon is home to an advanced alien civilization. However, until now, modern science has not found any evidence of alien life in this gigantic universe.