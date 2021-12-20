Chance Harrison: Freak Bouncy Castle Incident Claims 6th Life After 11-Year-Old Dies in Hospital

A bouncy castle tragedy in Australia has claimed sixth life. A 'mini-tornado' blew a bouncy castle 30 ft up into the air in Tasmania on the morning of December 16. The freak accident happened when around 40 students, all aged 5 to 6-year-old were celebrating the end of term at Hillcrest Primary School. The children fell from the blown-up bouncy castle onto the ground to their deaths.

Tasmania police commissioner Darren Hine informed about the death of the sixth child on Sunday, December 19. "It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm an 11-year-old boy passed away in hospital this afternoon," he said. "Our thoughts continue to be with his family, and the families and loved ones of all the children involved, during what is an incomprehensibly difficult time," he added.

The sixth victim was identified as Chance Harrison, 11, who succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. According to CNN, two other children are in critical condition receiving treatment in hospital.

Investigation

The unfortunate accident that claimed six lives is under investigation. A cause behind the incident is yet to be established. Commissioner Hine noted that the Devonport Criminal Investigation Branch is making sure to 'interview all witnesses, gather and analyze forensic evidence and all environmental aspects, including weather patterns and conditions at the time of the incident,' to establish a cause behind the incident.

A witness, Bob Smith, who saw the bouncy castle flowing up in the air along with kids in it said that 'there was a one really strong gust of wind,' on an otherwise calm day. "At first we thought it might have been an emergency services training exercise then the reality of what was happening kicked in," the witness said.

Children who lost their lives

Police had earlier released the photographs of the 5 children who died in the accident. The other five children who lost their lives in the incident are Zane Mellor, Peter Dodt, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, all aged 12, and 11-year-old Addison Stewart.