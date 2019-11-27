Barcelona are all set to host Borussia Dortmund tonight in an all-important Champions League encounter at Camp Nou. La Liga's current leader Barcelona have a chance to qualify for the last 16 of Champions League if they manage to beat Dortmund tonight. But it won't be an easy task for the Spanish club.

Barcelona are coming off a fighting win against Leganes in La Liga, however, the club is hit with injury woes. They will be playing tonight's game without the services of Gerard Piqué, Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba.

Dortmund, on the other hand, have problems of their own. Borussia Dortmund are struggling in Bundesliga. Currently placed sixth in the league, Dortmund's last game saw them go three goals down to Paderborn at home before they did enough to scruff out a draw.

Tough road ahead for Lucien Favre

A crisis in Dortmund's camp has not gone down well with Dortmund's owners as well. Several reports say that Lucien Favre will be imminently sacked in case the German club fails to show signs of significant improvement in the near future.

If Barcelona lose to Dortmund tonight, the German club will go top of the group while Inter Milan can make things tricky for Barcelona given they also win against Slavia Praha. Barcelona and Inter Milan will lock horns in the group's last game.

FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde highlighted the importance of this game in the pre-match conference. He said - "It's obvious it's a vital game for both sides, we have an advantage and a chance that we want to take. We will be in front of our fans and we are strong at home, but Borussia will come here to give everything."

Last-minute scare

Barcelona are currently top of the Group F with eight points while Dortmund is just behind with seven points. Inter Milan sit tight at third in the group with four points. For Barcelona to avoid any last-minute scare, they simply have to win this one against Dortmund and potentially seal their place for the last 16 of Champions League.

Predicted lineups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suárez, Dembélé

Dortmund: Bürki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel, Weigl; Sancho, Brandt, Hazard; Reus

How to watch on TV?

Viewers in USA can watch and follow the match on TUDN and BR Live.