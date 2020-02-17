Legendary singer Chaka Khan has overtaken the popularity of NBA All-Star Game and is trending number one on social media, but for the wrong reasons. More than the game itself, Chaka Khan's rendition of the national anthem 'Star-Spangled Banner' reminded people of the rendition by singer Fergie two years ago that flooded the social media with trolls.

Chaka Khan is currently being trolled by NBA fans. Even the performance by Jennifer Hudson who kicked off the prestigious NBA event and Magic Johnson by paying an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna took a back seat as soon as Chaka Khan started singing the national anthem.

Chaka Khan trolled by NBA fans

The game was trending number on the top till the basketball stars were introduced and then this happened. Fans compared Chaka Khan's rendition to Fergie's that was dubbed as if she was trying to be sexy (the voice quality) while singing the National Anthem. Khan's rendition had an extreme melisma and people had a difficult time following it, say fans. Amidst trolls, Khan also received positive reviews from Magic Johnson who said: "Chaka Khan's star-spangled banner rendition was amazing!"

Yvette Marie Stevens, popularly known as Chaka Khan, is an American singer and songwriter. The 66-year-old singer began her singing career in the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the funk band 'Rufus'. As a solo singer, she has three gold singles, three gold albums and one platinum album with 'I Feel for You'. She is credited with four gold singles, four gold albums, and two platinum albums With 'Rufus'.

How to online stream the NBA All-Star game



Watch NBA All-Star Game on ExpressVPN which is compatible with many devices including laptops, smartphones, game consoles, Apple TV, and Smart TVs. If you are in the US with a cable connection, you can watch the live match on TNT. With login credentials, fans can also watch it on mobile or on desktop.

With subscription option, you can watch the match on Hulu, Sling TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV and YouTube TV. If you opt for YouTube TV, you can watch the match along with other events being aired on channels including Fox, ABC, ESPN and TNT.