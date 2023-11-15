CeylonCash Pioneers Crypto Payments in Sri Lanka, Set to Showcase at Singapore Fintech Festival

In the dynamic landscape of Sri Lanka's crypto community, CeylonCash has emerged as a pioneering force, transforming from a crypto education platform to a key player in the country's fintech revolution. As the startup prepares to showcase its latest innovation, the Ceylon Cash Pay app, at the upcoming Singapore Fintech Festival from the 15th to the 17th of this month, it is worth noting the significant impact the community has had on reshaping the local financial landscape.

Journey from Education to Innovation:

CeylonCash began its journey in 2017 with a focus on crypto education, laying the groundwork for widespread adoption in Sri Lanka. Fast forward to the present, and the community is taking a giant leap by venturing into the payments infrastructure, particularly with the Ceylon Cash Pay app.

Ceylon Cash Pay: Transforming Payments Landscape in Sri Lanka:

Ceylon Cash Pay is set to make waves at the Singapore Fintech Festival. The startup has strategically positioned itself as a key player in the fintech arena by onboarding multiple local businesses to its ecosystem. Notable participants include the well-known W15 hotels and restaurants, collectively forming the headquarters of one of the most crowded Binance Pay merchant networks in the region.

Empowering Online Businesses:

Recognizing the growing importance of online transactions, CeylonCash has seamlessly integrated with online businesses using a WooCommerce plugin, enabling them to accept crypto payments. This move not only broadens the scope of crypto usage but also addresses the hesitancy surrounding crypto in both physical and digital stores.

Binance Pay Partnership:

A significant factor contributing to CeylonCash's success is its strategic partnership with Binance Pay. Serving as Binance Pay Master Aggregator partner, CeylonCash acts as a bridge, facilitating crypto transactions for businesses while absorbing the volatility associated with cryptocurrencies.

Seamless Settlements:

One standout feature of CeylonCash is its commitment to providing a hassle-free experience for merchants. Unlike traditional crypto payment systems, where volatility can impact settlements, CeylonCash ensures that merchants are shielded from market fluctuations. The platform absorbs the volatility, allowing merchants to receive settlements on the same day, a stark contrast to the delayed settlements common in traditional payment systems like Visa or Mastercard.

Diverse Initiatives:

CeylonCash is not just about payments; it's a thriving community driving various initiatives. The Ceylon Crypto Meetups, Ceylon Bitcoin Meetups, and Bitcoin Deepa stand out as the first in-real-life initiatives from Sri Lanka, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the local crypto ecosystem.

In the midst of these fintech advancements, Sri Lanka is transforming from a troubled nation to a startup nation. CeylonCash, with its innovative approach and community-driven initiatives, is at the forefront of this transformation, positioning Sri Lanka as a hub for fintech excellence.

In conclusion, CeylonCash's journey from educating the masses about crypto to spearheading the payments revolution in Sri Lanka exemplifies the transformative power of fintech. As they take center stage at the Singapore Fintech Festival, the world awaits to witness how this crypto community turned fintech trailblazer will continue to shape the future of finance in the region and beyond.

Explore comprehensive information by visiting their official website ( www.ceyloncash.com ) for a detailed insight into the intricacies of their offerings.