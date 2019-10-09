Amazon Prime is planning to spread its market in Southern Europe with its first unscripted show in Italy, named Celebrity Hunted - Caccia all'uomo.

Celebrity Hunted was first telecasted on UK's Channel 4 by Endemol Shine Group's Shine TV. Now with Amazon, it will be an eighth international adaptation for the popular series.

Now Endemol Shine Italy will be producing the new version, which will come on Amazon Prime, covering over 200 countries in 2020.

This unscripted format shows the real-life thriller where expert hunters chase after stars in the series of six episodes. The team of hunters include investigators, cyber analysts, law enforcement and military trackers who can do anything to pinpoint the stars, including call tracking and CCTV. The castmembers will try to stay off the radar for almost two weeks in Italy with limited financial resources.

The team of hunters will have Italian stars like Roman Soccer Legend, Francesco Totti, rapper Fedez, YouTube star Luis Sal, actor Claudio Santamaria, journalist Francesca Barra, anchorman Costantino della Gherardesca and actors Diana Del Bufalo and Cristiano Caccamo.

Amazon's director of European original series Georgia Brown said, "With Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all'uomo we are bringing a truly innovative concept to viewers,"

He further added that "Quality production and A-list talent make this show unique and we are excited to bring this never-seen-before manhunt adventure exclusively to Prime Video in Italy."

Amazon Prime is currently focusing to increase its more shows in Southern Europe and producing other Italian original shows.

Recently, its international series Zero Zero Zero, from Gomorrah creator Stefano Sollima premiered in September at Venice.

Recently, the video streaming service Amazon prime had broken a deal with The Walking Dead makers for a new spin-off series and it will be mainly featured for the Amazon Prime customers.

While on the other hand, The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson is already coming with his another show 'Bought The Farm'. Like his previous show, The Grand Tour, Bought the Firm will attempt to a 1,000-acre working farm in the heart of the British countryside.