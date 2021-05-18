Celebrity Costume Designer Namratha Jauni enunciates on how outfits reflect the personality of a character

What you wear always reflects your personality. In films, several things make a character an iconic character, like their classy dialogues, their action style, and their costume design. Every time we recall an iconic character from the movie, we first tend to develop the image of his way of dressing in his mind. Like if we talk about the movie Mr. India, what comes first in our mind Anil's sported brown suit and hat throughout the film, or Shridevi's iconic blue saree or golden costume in the iconic song Hawa Hawai. There is no doubt in saying costumes reflect the personality of the character as well as making them iconic for decades.

Namratha Jauni, a perfectionist costume designer who always delivered unique and quality work that never missed to create a style statement in the hearts of the audience, has opened up on the thoughts of how an outfit reflects the character's personality. "While designing the costume for the celebs we need to keep in mind all the personality traits of the character. From colour to design everything should be perfect and match the character's personality as costume is the prime factor that will reflect the personality of the character.", said Namratha Jauni.

Namratha is one of the style divas of the entertainment industry. Her unique designs and quality work made her everyone's favorite. As a stylist, she not only has to reflect the celeb's personality in their outfits but also has to give a touch of her fashion sense. Namratha has worked with celebrities like Irrfan Khan, Namratha has styled celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, R Madhavan, Swara Bhaskar, Payal Rohatgi, Soha Ali Khan, Amyra Dastur, Manav Kaul to name a few and has also worked as a costume designer and stylist for films like Tanu weds Manu, Paan Singh Tomar, Madaari, Dil Kabaddi, Antahen, Dobaara, Kaash to name a few. She has done more than 15 TVC as a costume designer with Neil Nitin Mukesh and many other prominent brands like Asian Paints, Syska, Religares, and many more.