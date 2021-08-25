Celebrated fashion house Label: Anushree bridges the gap between 'East meets West'

Currently, the fashion industry is trying to bridge the gap between East meets West. Whether it's bridal lehengas that are all about pastel hues and somber prints or gowns that cater to quintessential lilacs and peaches, over the last few years, the fashion industry has been dominated by the Western influences. But there are still a few designers closer home who have managed to bridge the gap and still keep the traditional roots intact.

And one fashion designer to top the list of designers who have managed to create designs with western influences on Indian textures is Anushree Parekh. With her luxe brand 'Label: Anushree', it has managed to make a mark effortlessly with soft hues, traditional embroidery, and quirking up her designs. Whether it's adding some 3D effect to a saree or some red-carpet glamour to a sharara, the collection of 'Label: Anushree' gives you the perfect blend if not more.

"I've never really understood how people say a certain design is 'east meets west' when it's completely tilting to one side. The idea is to strike that balance of 50-50. And my designs have that, a bit of both. I want the younger generation to stay rooted but at the same time have some sartorial fun," says Anushree.

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently opted for a pretty Anushree creation. She opted for a beautiful beige colored maxi dress with traditional prints and she teamed it with a contrasting layer. On the other hand, actress Gauahar Khan was also snapped in an Anushree creation that sees her in red separates with one-shoulder and a mid-waist belt detailing.

"I always say 'Made In India: Made with Love' for my creations. And I love playing around with different prints, fabrics, patterns, and trends. I can't wait for all the fashion enthusiasts to see what's the new fun stuff that I am currently working on," concludes Anushree.