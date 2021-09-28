Celebrated fashion designer Vikram Saraf to unveil the 2021 traditional menswear collection soon

Fashion is all about evolving with time, but it is also important to understand that fashion is all about being comfortable. That's what ace fashion designer Vikram Saraf believes in who is all set to bring out the 2021 menswear collection of ethnic outfits. In the coming months, Vikram will unveil the modern-day styles of traditional attires for men. As the festive season is going in full swing, the celebrity designer is coming up with an array of trendy outfits for men.

Vikram Saraf has got his hands-on artwork of several designs of traditional wear brands Manyavar and Mohey. Moreover, the highly experienced designer has been instrumental in designing Virat Kohli's outfits for the brand campaign of Manyavar and Mohey. While Vikram has wonderfully crafted the designs on lehengas, sarees, and Indian suits for women, his major skill set is in designing men's wear outfits for any festival or a particular event.

His recent work was for actor Shekhar Suman where Saraf designed a wide range of outfits for the actor's family. As Navratri is just a few days away followed by Diwali, Vikram Saraf is all set to showcase newness in his work by welcoming a wide range of traditional attires for men like the Kurtas, Sherwanis, Pathani Suits, Nehru Jackets, Jodhpuri Suits, and the groom wear outfits.

As Vikram gave a sneak peek into his new collection of outfits, he said, "The traditional wear that is designed this year goes in sync with the festivities. Not just festivals, but the year-end will also witness the wedding season. Keeping that in mind, we have an exclusive collection of groom wear that will be coming out soon." A majority of the fashion pieces designed by Vikram Saraf are simple, but their aesthetic and appeal are class beyond comparison.

When asked about the fashion pieces one can find in his wardrobe, the designer revealed that he is a huge fan of separates. "I am fond of mixing and matching versatile separates to create a look for myself. So if you check my wardrobe, you can find a variety of unique separates that I use for creating different looks. Waistcoats, shirts, jackets, and kurtas are some outfits I love to keep in my wardrobe", the designer concluded.