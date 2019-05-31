The Singapore Cable Car turns 45 this year and to get everyone onboard, One Faber Group has unveiled a series of promotions for everyone in the family! From June 1 to August 31, by purchasing one adult round-trip full price Cable Car Sky Pass (which brings you from Mount Faber to Sentosa and back), the second ticket will be priced for just $4.50!

It does not matter if the second ticket is for an adult or a child since the promotion is applicable to all. Now guests can take their entire family on a ride flying from Singapore's only hilltop destination, Faber Peak Singapore, through a skyscraper and crossing the harbour into Sentosa Island.

Upon arriving at Sentosa, guests can go on to visit the Sentosa Merlion or Wings of Time at $4.50 for the second ticket, for a full-day experience at these two Sentosa icons. Tickets for the Cable Car Sky Pass, as well as to the Sentosa Merlion and Wings of Time, can be purchased at One Faber Group's ticket counters or via their website, said the company in a press release.

In addition to the above promotions, One Faber Group said it will be rolling out special deals specific to June, July and August, which will have guests coming back for more.

School's Out, Hello Holidays!

For the first time ever, to usher in the June holidays, Cable Car Sky Dining has a special treat just for children! For every two paying adults, a child will get to dine among the stars for free. There is a children's menu that comes with one Soup of the Day, the main dish, and a dessert. With panoramic nighttime views, the Stardust Cabin experience should not be missed.

Miraculous, an ongoing daily multi-media light show, will also be on display. Mapped onto a heritage Angsana tree at Arbora, level two of Faber Peak, Miraculous tells the story of Mira and Mirak – a pair of squirrels with the special ability to camouflage and can only be seen through their luminous back strips and tails. This special nightly show is complimentary for all cable car riders, diners at Faber Peak, and Faber Licence members, and is available from now until March 2020.

Another first in the month of June: Satay night LIVE! On June 8 from 6 pm – 10 pm, come up to Faber Deck to enjoy delicious charcoal-grilled satay and 3-litre beer towers. There will be live performances by Jenny Vie from Uber Jam, as well as Channel 5's One Moment of Glory winner Jill-Marie Thomas, serenading visitors with the best tunes from the 70s and 80s. With the early bird online bundle deal, visitors can pay just $9 to enjoy five sticks of Classic Satay and a Cable Car Ride from Harbourfront to Mount Faber Station for one person. For four people, purchasing the bundle online for $45 gets visitors 10 sticks of Classic Satay, one plate of Lobster Hokkien Mee, one-litre sugarcane bottle, and a Cable Car Ride from Harbourfront to Mount Faber Station for 4 people.

A Walk Down Memory Lane

For the Merdeka and Pioneer generations, all local seniors above 60 years old will receive a free Cable Car ride every Tuesday morning between 9 am and 12 pm — all they need to do is flash their Identity card at the Singapore Cable Car boarding points. Seniors will then be able to enjoy unlimited rides until noon on both Mount Faber and Sentosa Lines.

Experience Mao Shan Wang on Mount Faber

Singapore's favourite fruit is the durian, so what better way to celebrate National Day than at a durian party? On August 10, head up to Faber Deck, an alfresco deck perched on Mount Faber's picturesque hilltop, for a unique durian experience! For the first time in Mount Faber's history, visitors can savour Grade A Mao Shan Wang durians that have been carefully selected from the highlands of Pahang, while enjoying views overlooking the Harbourfront precinct.

To truly make this an unforgettable event, there will also be sessions by Colin Chee to teach visitors more about the king of fruits! Colin is from Spikes of Love, a band of durian aficionados. He will be holding sessions to teach visitors about the different durian varietals, offer tips and tricks on how to select the tastiest drains, as well as the best way to open up these thorny fruits — just like a professional durian seller would. Admission is free for this one-of-a-kind event!