Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and his wife became extremely sick after a trip to Asia in December 2019. Now he is sure that it was nothing but a novel Coronavirus infection. But when he informed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 they did not pay attention to what he was saying.

During the Asia tour, Wozniak and his wife Janet visited several spots where the infections are believed to have first spread, including China, where he took a selfie with a Wuhan resident. They returned to the US on January 4.

'Worse Than a Flu'

Wozniak said he and his wife became very sick, and the symptoms were worse those of any flu. Their health condition became so bad that they were coughing blood and had diarrhea. According to him, both of them developed other symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and suffered for three weeks. Later it subsided and then flared up again in March 2020, he said.

After coming back to the US, he gave his data to CDC. As reported, he then told the federal agency that when he boarded the return flight from Hong Kong, he noticed many co-passengers were coughing. But the CDC did not pay much attention to his story.

According to Wozniak, his case study proves that the federal agency was wrong when it said the first cases were reported in Seattle in January. He believes that several people got infected by the SARS-CoV-2 before the alarm was sounded in the US, which now has 15 million COVID-19 cases and recorded over 292,000 deaths.

The well-known American engineer recently started a blockchain-based platform called EFFORCE, his first company since Apple.

He says that from his vantage point, the novel Coronavirus caused disease was already in the US in December 2019. However, there are some studies that also claimed that the COVID-19 may have hit the US before Christmas 2019.