The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of possible measles exposure at five US airports, while the warning against dengue in South Africa, Mexico and the Caribbean nations and a few African countries was issued two days earlier was in effect.

As the holiday travel season picked up coinciding the Christmas on Wednesday, CDC issued its latest travel warning about countless passengers who might have been exposed to measles at the airports which had been found to be transit points for measles-affected patients this month.

The exposure dates of measles are:

Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 11

Denver International Airport on Dec. 11

Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Dec. 12 and 17

Richmond International Airport in Virginia on Dec. 17

Austin Bergstrom International Airport in Texas on Dec. 17

CDC has further stated that measles can be especially dangerous for babies and children. Some of the early symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and red and watery eyes. Eventually, rashes can break out. Taking timely measles vaccine will prevent its occurrence among the children.

In case of other American and African destinations, CDC had issued a Level 3 warning on Dec. 23 against Dengue in these destinations:

Belize

Brazil

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Mexico

Nicaragua

Paraguay

In addition, the warning was also extended to these African nations:

Benin

Côte d'Ivoire

Réunion

Tanzania

Dengue, a disease caused by a virus spread through mosquito bites, takes 2 weeks to develop into dengue with symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle and joint pain, and minor bleeding. In severe cases, it requires medical emergency and hospitalization.

Constant platelet count and remedial measures save the patients. In severe cases, hemorrhage or uncontrolled bleeding, shock or an alarming low blood pressure, organ failure, and may result in death. Travelers to these areas of risk are advised to take precautions against mosquito bites, especially early in the morning.