"Cyberpunk 2077" developer CD Projekt Red is reportedly working on not just one but three "Cyberpunk" games in addition to two other projects, a report claims.

According to Polish business website Bankier, CD Projekt Red is "working on three cyberpunk things," one of which is the "basic" game that's scheduled for release on April 16, 2020.

The report emphasized how the game developers are "much happier" with the "presale" of "Cyberpunk 2077," particularly in comparison to how "The Witcher 3" did during its time. CD Projekt Red President and CEO Adam Kiciński said there's a "big difference" between the presales figures of "Cyberpunk 2077" and "The Witcher 3." The CEO said the upcoming title is also selling well in the Chinese market.

Three "Cyberpunk" games?

The CEO specified that the game studio has five teams working on different projects. Three of these teams are working on a "Cyberpunk" project. One of these is the upcoming Keanu Reeves starrer "Cyberpunk 2077." Another team, composed of 40 members based in Wroclaw, is working on a multiplayer mode for the upcoming "Cyberpunk 2077" game.

According to CD Projekt Red VP Piotr Nielubowicz, the studio's next game will be set in the "Cyberpunk" world, and will be released after "Cyberpunk 2077" -- likely after 2021.

"Our next big project will also be in the 'cyberpunk' universe, and we're already working on it and treating it as a really big and innovative project for us," Nielubowicz said, according to a Google translation of the report.

Other titles

CEO Kiciński said that aside from these three projects, two teams are also working on other things. One of these teams are working on a spinoff of a card game from "The Witcher 3" called "Gwent." The last team is working on an "unplayed game in (company - PAP) Spokko." Whether that meant the game's title is "Spokko" or not remains unclear as the report is roughly translated by Google.

Obviously, CD Projekt Red is hoping that "Cyberpunk 2077" will make it big, and has based its hopes on how the presales figures between its upcoming hit and its award-winning RPG from 2015. The upcoming game's installation size is also twice the size of the earlier hit. Time will tell if these differences will mean great news for the game studio.

