Philip McKeon, a well-known child star, has died aged 55. The actor was famous for playing the titular character in the CBS sitcom Alice. He died in Texas Tuesday morning (December 10, 2019) after a prolonged illness. Family spokesperson Jeff Ballard confirmed McKeon's death. Ballard said in a statement: "We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil's passing," . "His wonderful sense of humor, kindness, and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life."

McKeon was not only an actor but also a producer, who backed several projects in Hollywood. McKeon starred as Tommy Hyatt in Alice from the year 1976 till 1985.

He also featured in several other television shows including NBC's crime drama CHiPs. Fantasy Island and The Love Boat, in 1984 were some of the ABC shows he was also involved in. McKeon mostly starred in horror movies, notably Ghoulies 4 and Return to Horror High.

In 2005, McKeon became co-producer for the psychological thriller The Jacket. The film featured Adrien Brody and Keira Knightley in lead roles. George Clooney, Steven Soderbergh and Peter Guber were among the producers.